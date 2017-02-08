Olive Foley speaks of the 'amazing goodness of people'

The wife of the late Anthony Foley has described the 10,000 signatures on Limerick City and County Council’s Book of Condolences presented to her this week as another reminder of the “amazing goodness of people”.

The Munster and Ireland legend died suddenly in Paris last October before the provinvce's opening European Cup game with Racing.

Speaking after she was presented with the Book of Condolences by the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon, at City Hall, Olive Foley said that as overwhelming as her husband’s passing had been, the generosity of the public had still shone through at all times.

“As dreadful as this has been, I cannot help, even at the most difficult of times, but see the amazing goodness of people. You’re dealing with something that is almost too much at times but there’s always someone at your side, some message coming through.

“The greatness of this is really that it’s there for everyone, every time there’s a tragedy, people respond in amazing ways. Ireland is a special place in that regard and Limerick too. We had incredible support in Killaloe but it was like there was a small bridge between Killaloe and Limerick at that time, and very much since.

“To have 10,000 people sign a book of condolences says it all about Limerick. It has a huge place in our hearts and even the journey home with Anthony, passing Thomond Park and seeing so many people there, is something we will never forget. We thank everyone across the city and county for their support and for all these signatures. We will never forget it.”

Mayor O'Hanlon said: “The online initiative by the family to have others remembered in Masses alongside Anthony in the run up to Christmas was also remarkable. It brought thousands of people together who are grieving. That solidarity has given so many people strength and it was an incredibly selfless thing for the family to do. There’s not much we can do at times like this except let people know we are there for them and Limerick certainly did that for the Foley family.”