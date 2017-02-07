Tourism award for council's Lough Derg initiative

The Lough Derg Marketing Group received the award for best ‘Local Authority Innovation’ at the Irish Tourism Industry Awards

The Lough Derg Marketing Group has successfully developed the Lough Derg area as a tourist destination.

Despite facing a very strong and competitive field, the awards ultimately identified The Lough Derg Marketing Group as a worthy winner in the ‘local authority innovation’ section.

Minister of State for Tourism Shane Ross gave the award to the Lough Derg Marketing Group at the gala event in Dublin.

Minister Ross said: “This award is recognition of the great work has been undertaken by the Lough Derg Marketing Group to ensure that Lough Derg is a haven for tourists. The Group have worked exceptionally hard to market the surrounding areas and to date have created a promotional video and website, developed and launched an app and organised live lakeside broadcasts. They should be very proud of all they that they have achieved in promoting Lough Derg as a tourist destination. ”

The Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC), the umbrella group for the tourism industry in Ireland, organises the awards, along with Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland, two of its industry members.

Known as the ITIAS, the awards are seen as the Irish tourism sector’s version of the Oscars.

The awards are a national scheme that identifies and honours those who are making a major difference in the tourism industry.