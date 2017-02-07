Thurles tax office to close to the public

There is much anger in Thurles and the surrounding areas this week following the news that the revenue commissioners office at Stradavoher, Thurles is to close to the public, before June.

Visitors are being told that they will have to conduct their business on-line from the summer onwards, according to Sinn Fein Councillor David Doran who told The Tipperary Star that the move is “totally unacceptable and will be fought tooth and nail.”

Already the social welfare section of the Stradavoher facility has been moved to the Racecourse Road where a new office was opened recently, and while there is no threat to the employees jobs in the revenue commissioners section, there will be no public access to the office, which means that anyone having any query will have to log their details on-line or over the telephone line.

“When I visited the office for personal business, there was a queue of people waiting in line to have their business dealt with, the same as myself. Are they all now to go on-line to do their business? It is totally unacceptable and there are many people who simply would not be able to do their business on-line and who would need the assistance of the staff in the office who are exceptionally good at what they do. They are very efficient and they can tell you in very clear terms what you should or should not be doing, or what you need to do - how can that kind of business be conducted on-line by people, like myself, who might not be comfortable doing it,” Cllr Doran said.

There is a lot of disqueit amongst staff members in the office as a result of the move by the Revenue Commissioners and all the indications are that the doors will before June of this year.

The office is one of the busiest in the region with people coming from all over to do their business and ensure that their affairs are in order. However, closure of the office to the public will be a a 'retrograde step', according to Cllr Doran.