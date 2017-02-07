Busy year for Cashel's Transition Year students

Transition Year students in Cashel Community School are now at the half way point in a busy and productive year.

So far this year Transition Year (TY) students have participated in a wide variety of extra-curricular and co-curricular activities. These have included a hill walk in Upperchurch, a visit to the Ploughing Championships, an Irish Workshop, a Comedy Show, Retreat, Cinema Visit, The Young Scientist Competition and a First Aid Course, to name but a few!

The students are now about to embark on their second block of Work Experience, in February/March.

Most of the students will be accommodated by Employers in Cashel and its hinterland.

We are very grateful to all the local Employers who take on TY students, twice annually. Work Experience is a very important part of our Transition Year Programme, which allows students to explore the world of work, in relation to potential career choices for the future. Students engage in reflection and evaluation of the experience upon returning to school. Three of our TY students, Fergus English, Sarah O Connor and Fearghail O’ Donoghue will also attend a work experience block in the Garda College in Templemore at the end of January.

Another TY student, Kieran Browne, will attend a Physics Day in Trinity College, Dublin, in March. A fifth student, David Barnett, has been accepted for Work Experience with the Irish Army Band, Cork Division, next month. We applaud the initiative taken by these students and wish all of our TY students well as they prepare for Work Experience, over the coming weeks.

We look forward to many more exciting and varied activities between now and the end of May!