Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 7 February, 2017

The late Elizabeth Corcoran

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Corcoran (Nee Sweeney), late of 270 Elm Park, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Stephen, daughter Deborah, son Kevin, grandchildren Louise, Christopher, Robert, Lauren and Eimear, great-grandchildren Zara and Dillon, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11am to St. Oliver’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

The late Dr Gerard J. Hayes

The death has occurred of Dr. Gerard J. Hayes of Melbourne, Australia and late of Harare and Rathcoole, Fethard, Co Tipperary. Beloved husband of Ina (Cuddihy) and much loved father of Maire, Ger, Chris, Cath and Patricia. Brother of the late Pat, John and Joe Hayes and twin sister Kitty Butler. Sadly missed by his family and brothers Matthew, Willie and Denis. Mass in memory of Gerry will be celebrated in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Fethard, Co Tipperary on Saturday (February 11th) at 11 am.