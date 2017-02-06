Huge outpouring of sympathy following death of Tommy Lyons

There was a huge outpouring of sympathy in the Cathedral Town this week following the untimely passing of 62 year old taxi driver Tommy Lyons, Mitchel Street, Thurles.

The popular and well known father of three suffered a massive heart attack and efforts to revive him at the scene by local residents and passers-by proved futile. He was pronounced dead later in hospital having been airlifted by emergency services.

Husband of Esther, Tommy will be greatly missed by his sons Brian and Conor; daughter Janice; brothers Johnny and Michael; sister Mary; daughters in law Olive and Emily; son-in-law Shane; grandchildren Sean, Rogan, Brodí, Poppy, Stella, and Daisy; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nephews; nieces; relatives; neighbours and many friends.

Apart from his work as a taxi driver which made him well known to many people in Thurles and indeed the surrounding parishes, Tommy was also an avid follower of rugby and particularly the exploits of Thurles Rugby Football Club, of which he was a member for many years.

All games involving Thurles RFC were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect. The club stated “ Tommy was a familiar figure at all our games and will be greatly missed by all at TRFC. Our sympathies go to the Lyons Family at this sad time.” There were also many tributes paid to the deceased on social media with news of his passing .

There was a huge outpouring of sympathy and support for Tommy's family from the moment news of his passing became known. Neighbours and friends gathered to his home in Mitchel Street to help out in any way they could and to offer their condolences to his distraught family.

The many tributes and words of comfort continued on Saturday evening at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home in Slievenamon Road, Thurles when hundreds attended to pay their final respects. And for Requiem Mass on Sunday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tommy's life was celebrated in the presence of a packed Church of family and friends who heard about his goodness, his kindness and the many aspects of his life, which was cut so short.

Fittingly, Tommy was laid to rest just a short conversion kick away from Thurles Rugby Club in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles - he passed the cemetery each day en-route to the rugby club facilities in Loughtagalla.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.