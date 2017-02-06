Order of Malta Open Day in Cashel

An open day was held at the Order of Malta’s Nagle Centre HQ in Cashel on Saturday 4th February.

We caught a morning training session where members were dealing with an “equestrian injury.”

“The patient has fallen from his horse and had been trampled, leasing to sever shock, a broken pelvis, possible spinal injury and cardiac failure.”

The lead trainer Dónal McCormack told us. We were impressed by the professional level of the equipment the Order were using, (up to HSE standards we were told). These included a defibrillator, modern stretchers and pneumatic movement restriction blankets.

The staff went through a number of drills to ensure the petien twas comfortable and that CPR was continuing during the process of transferring the injured party to the Order’s ambulance.

Richard Hennessy of the Cashel Order said they are looking for more recruits, both at junior cadet level and for adult trainees too.

The Order is the biggest provider of Event First Aid in the country and mmeebrs of the Cashel branch would regularly attend outdoor concerts and sporting activities he said.

Anyone interested in joining the Cashel Order of Malta can contact Richard Hennessy on 086 6017832. See pic bottom left.