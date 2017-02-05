Tipperary's Denis Lynch and All Star finish fourth in thrilling Bordeaux World Cup

Super jumping from Denis Lynch and fourteen year old stallion All Star keeps them in the hunt.

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch and the 14-year-old stallion All Star produced yet another superb performance in the Longines World Cup Jumping series, to take fourth place in the penultimate round at Bordeaux in France on Saturday night.

Lynch and the Thomas Straumann-owned All Star were one of 19 combinations who jumped clear in the opening round of the five-star competition, to set up a thrilling jump-off against the clock, French rider Julien Epaillard and Quatrin de la Roque LM put huge pressure on those who followed when posting a clear round in a scorching time of 35.92 seconds. This forced many of the worlds top riders to take chances and poles began to fall all round the course. However Lynch and All Star produced one of just six double clear rounds on the night and their time of 38.41 saw them finish fourth overall collecting €15,500.

Epaillard gave the home crowd the French win they craved and walked away with over €51,000 while Leopold van Asten (NED) finished as runner-up with VDL Groep Zidane N.O.P. Ireland’s only other competitor in the competition, Wexford’s Bertram Allen and Molly Malone, missed out on the jump-off when finishing with a single fence down in the opening round.

The Bordeaux result cements Lynch’s position in third place on the Longines World Cup league table, with one qualifying round remaining before the World Cup Final in Ohama, Nebraska, in the USA this March.