Knockanrawley Resource Centre are offering an 8-week course in Word Processing, QQI / Fetac Level 3 ( 3 N0588). The course will commence on Monday, 20th February 2017, running from 10am-1pm each Monday. The course fee is €125pp including certification. To book your place or for more information, please contact Mary Moloney at the centre or by Tel 062 52688.

Meanwhile, Knockanrawley's “Getting Citizens Online Programme” is starting on Thursday, 9th February (10am -12 Noon) each Thursday, for 5 Weeks, free of charge. This training is for non-onliners who have never had the opportunity previously to receive online training”. To book, or for more info, contact Mary Moloney (062 52688).