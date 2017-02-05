€800k funding for Ardfinnan Bridge

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed the funding allocation of €800,000 for Ardfinnan Bridge and a further €330,000 for the R498 Latteragh Upgrade.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after Minister Shane Ross confirmed to him that Tipperary County Council is set to receive a total allocation of €18,460,304 for the restoration and maintenance of Regional and Local Roads as well as Bridge Safety initiatives.

“We have fought long and hard to have these funding allocations prioritised by the Minister and I certainly welcome them as a first step and as a vital component of progressing road maintenance projects that have been ongoing across the county,” said Deputy McGrath.

“Certainly the news that Ardfinnan Bridge is set to receive €800,000 is great news although I hope that the County Council will finally listen to what the people of Ardfinnan are actually looking for from that money.

“I also welcome the allocation of €203, 638 for the Old Bridge in Carrick on Suir as well as the €75,000 for Clonbeg Bridge and €96,000 for Newcastle Bridge.

“I will continue to press the Minister to grant additional resources especially in light of the fact that Tipperary Local Authority saw significant reductions arising from the €156 million cut to the local government fund over the last few years.

“That fund was, and is vital to enabling the regular repair work that is needed on Tipperary roads on a daily and weekly basis,” concluded Deputy McGrath.