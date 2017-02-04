Thurles lady Miriam is new President

Thurles lady Miriam Durack is the incoming President of Network Ireland Tipperary North.

As President this year the theme is “Creating Opportunities to Empower and Develop you, as an individual and your business”. Miriam told The Tipperary Star that throughout the year they will have a monthly event where they will invite guest speakers from all business backgrounds and allow the opportunity to network with like-minded people.

“This year we are also introducing a mentoring programme for our members and social inclusion for women seeking employment,” she said.

“Our Network is holding an Open Evening on Wednesday February 8th at the Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre, which is an ideal opportunity for women to get a flavour of our organisation. This event is open to every female who is in business, employees, as well women between jobs - all professions are welcome,” she said.

Come along to this event, network with like-minded people and learn what the future holds for our region. You will learn how this could have a positive impact on your professional and personal development. This is a very positive step for you. This event will start with registration at 6.30pm and networking opportunities, meet current members. Presentations from guest speakers will start at 7pm sharp.

For further information on this event contact Miriam – 086 8031800 or Aileen 086 8339882