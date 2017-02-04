Another step forward for Circular Road Footpath- Wood

Because of the sensitive nature of the area, the proposed development of a footpath and other works at Circular Road, Cashel, will be carried out pursuant to Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations. Following submissions from Councillor Tom Wood and others to the Cashel/Tipperary Municipal Office requesting that the development be carried out sensitively due to its proximity to the Rock of Cashel and Hore Abbey, the proposed lamp standards are to be reduced in height from eight metres to six metres and the overall number of lamp standards will be reduced from sixteen to thirteen. Poles will be finished in a muted green colour while a lighting specialist will be involved in the design of lamp heads to reduce light glare.

A suitably qualified, licenced Archaeologist will submit details to the National Monuments Service of any features exposed while any additional groundwork will be subject to licenced archaeological monitoring. In the event that significant features are encountered during ground works, all works will cease at those locations pending a strategy with the National Monuments Service. Archaeological investigation costs, including post excavation analyses, will be borne by the Council. The two metre wide footpath will be bounded by a fence masked with a triple hedge consisting of Holly, Whitethorn and Blackthorn.

Councillor Wood, in welcoming the progress made to date, says, “the footpath, when complete, will be welcomed by both pedestrians and motorists alike and with the area in question regarded as one of high visual sensitivity and zoned as special amenity I am pleased with the attention given to its design by the Council officials involved.”