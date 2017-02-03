Resilience Care hosts Cashel open day

Resilience Care, which provides a range of support services for people with intellectual disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder, has welcomed neighbours and members of the wider community to visit the new residential and respite facility which is due to open in Cashel in the coming weeks.

Thirteen jobs are being created at Ard Rí, a transitional residential service which can support up to 4 young adults with intellectual disabilities at any one time.

These service users are taking their first tentative steps into adulthood from living at home to more independent living. The specialised service incorporates community living, personal development and social inclusion by focusing on teaching life skills and effective communication and offering behavioural and social supports.

The Ard Rí facility is the first of five new residential services due to be opened by Resilience Care this year, with further services scheduled to open in Cork, Limerick and the South-East creating a total of 80 new positions.

The latest development incorporates a respite service for adults with intellectual disabilities and/or Autism. Based in the adjoining Ard Carraig facility, this service will provide planned short stay breaks for adults, enabling them to avail of a range of social and leisure opportunities, while at the same time allowing their families to also take a break.

Amenities at both Ard Rí and Ard Carraig include a state-of-the art sensory room; large, private gardens and recreation space; a tranquil sun room and spacious, personalised en suite bedrooms in a peaceful setting within walking distance of Cashel town.

Commenting on the announcement, Laura Keane, Director of Health & Social Care, Resilience Care said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of this new facility in Cashel, which is dedicated to supporting people with disabilities to realise their own potential by creating a pathway for them to gain independence in a supported environment.

Ard Rí and Ard Carraig are the first of five new Resilience Care facilities due to open in 2017 and we’re very proud to be in a position to continue supporting local communities through both our service offering and ongoing job creation.”

Resilience Care is now inviting applications from support workers with backgrounds in social care across various qualification levels to fill the 13 new posts at Ard Rí as well as a number of positions for relief staff.

Details on how to apply can be found at www.resilience.ie/work-with-us