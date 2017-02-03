Tipperary deaths - Friday 3 February, 2017



The late Ellen Carey

The death has occurred of Ellen (Lena) Carey, Marion Court and late of Upper Irishtown, Clonmel.

Peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Ellen (Lena), sister of the late Tom and Marion (Kennedy), sadly missed by her loving brothers Gerry and Bill, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Friday evening, from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 11.45 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mai Loughman

The death has occurred of Mai Loughman (née Ryan Simon), Rossmore, Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband Larry and daughter Mary, deeply regretted by her loving sons Simon (Dundrum), John (Donohill) and Laurence (Rossmore), daughters Anne (Ryan, Rossmore), Geraldine (Sinnott, Wexford), Martina (Carroll, Carlow) and Attracta (Ryan, Upperchurch), brother Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Eileen, May and Amy, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Hayes' Funeral Home, Clonoulty on Friday, 3rd February, from 4.30pm to 8pm. Arriving at Rossmore Church on Saturday morning, 4th February, at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in Rossmore Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



The late Jessica Wilkinson

The death has occurred of Jessica Wilkinson (née Hobson), Gurteen, Kilsheelan on February 2nd 2017. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Clare and Nicola, family and friends.

Funeral Service in Old St Mary's Church of Ireland, Clonmel on Wednesday, February 8th 2017, at 1 o'clock. Family flowers only please.

The late Eamonn Bourke

The death has occurred of Eamonn Bourke, Cleakile, Ballycahill, Thurles. Former manager of Thurles Greyhound stadium. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Kevin and Paul,sister Mary, grandchildren, daughters in law,brother in law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, relatives,neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's funeral home Borrisoleigh on Saturday February 4th from 4.30 pm with Removal at 6.30 pm to the church of St Laurence O'Toole, Munroe,The Ragg. Requiem Mass on Sunday February 5th at 12.00pm followed by interment in St Michael's cemetery Bouladuff.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Ryan), Graniera, Milestone, Thurles on February 2nd 2017, in her 98th year, peacefully at her daughter Nora Egan's residence, Inch House, Thurles, in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, mother-in-law of the late Kevin and Brid, grandmother of the late Padraig. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Martin, Mai (Geraghty), Tim, Breda (O'Dwyer), PJ, Joan (Kelly), Nora (Egan), Oliver, Grace (Scott), Denis, Anne (Cooney), Noel, Eileen (Keelan ), sister Sadie (Clarke ), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 54 grandchildren, her 77 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours, her loving carers and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Saturday afternoon at Inch House from 1 o'clock with removal at 8 o 'clock to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards to Upperchurch Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Homecare Team.



The late Josephine Bergin

The death has occurred of Josephine Bergin (née Moore), Togher, Templetuohy on 2nd, February 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael (Mickie). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Teresa and Jayne, sons Jimmy and John, daughters-in-law Helen and Edel, sons-in-law Rody and Jim, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Stasia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends (who knew her as Granny).

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, Friday evening, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.



The late John Paul English

The death has occurred of John Paul English, Sandymount, Dublin; Saggart, Dublin; and Tipperar on January 31st 2017, unexpectedly at home. Devoted husband of Martha (née Murtagh) and much loved father to Seamus, Carol and Sara Jane. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his adoring grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and wide circle of loving friends and neighbours.

Reposing at 125 Tritonville Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4, Friday, February 3rd, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart Village, Co. Dublin on Saturday, February 4th, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial thereafter in Saggart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Newtown Park, Blackrock, Tel: (01) 280 4454.



The late Thomas Roche

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Roche, Knockalton, Nenagh. Peacefully. Predeceased by his beloved brothers Patrick and Jim; deeply regretted by his loving sister Winifred, nephew Gerard, niece Una O'Toole and her sons William and Peter, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5.30 o'c. with removal at 7 o'c., arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o'c., followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery.