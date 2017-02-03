Nenagh's Christmas Tree Festival lights up Aras Follain

For the second year in a row, Aras Folláin was the charity chosen to get the money raised from the Church of Ireland’s Christmas Tree Festival.

A spokeswoman from the festival said Aras Folláin was chosen because it was a local charity; people coming to the festival were interested in the information Aras Folláin was providing, and they were impressed in the way that clients of Aras Folláin, who had originally come there for help, were now in a position to come back and give help themselves, through staffing their table at the festival.

The cheque for €2,000 was handed over to Kevin Whelan, chair of Aras Folláin, by the Christmas Tree Committee. Margo O’Donnell Roche, co-ordinator of Aras Folláin, said: “We are so happy and grateful to be the recipient of this fundraising. Not only will the money itself contribute to our ongoing mission to help the people of Nenagh, but it is such an endorsement of the work we do and how it is benefitting people.”

She thanked the festival committee for the donation, and assured them it will be used well. “I’d like to invite anyone in Nenagh who feels they’d like a bit of a chat, or support, or help, to contact us. You can find out more at our website www.arasfollain.ie or phone us at 067-41906 or 085-8607856," she said.