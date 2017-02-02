Sean O'Casey's 'The Plough & the Stars'

On February 15th The Curtain will rise on the Fr Mathew Player’s 2017 production of The Plough and The Stars.

'The Plough and the Stars' written by Sean O’ Casey was first performed on February 8th 1926 by the Abbey Theatre, in the writer’s native Dublin.

Set in the turbulence of the rebellion of Easter, 1916, the play’s title refers to the flag of the Irish Citizen Army.

The plot takes us on a whirlwind ride showing the devastating effects the Easter Rising had on the lives of the normal people caught up in it.

Produced by Tom Fitzgerald with Sound Production from Pat Marnane and made up of a talented vibrant cast they will transport their audience to times past, and tell the tale by bringing to life the characters of this masterpiece.

The Fr Mathew Players of New Inn have long threaded the boards with a number of sell out titles and I have no doubt the same will be said for this year’s production. A performance not to be missed, if the rehearsals are anything to go by. Booking essential - Tickets: €15.

Booking at Purcell’s Shop, New Inn, 0527462174; The Friary Pharmacy, Cashel, 06262120; and Eileen Hally, 0876334381 or 0527462353. The Plough and The Stars- February 15th – 19th Inclusive, Nightly at 8pm, Concessions On opening night Wednesday 15th Feb for Senior Citizens.