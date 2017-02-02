Ursuline girls talk the talk in Gael Linn debating final

The Ursuline Secondary School junior debating team are the talk of the town in Thurles following their win this Monday in Dublin in the Regional Final of Comórtas an Phiarsaigh, the annual competition organised by Gael Linn for second-level schools nationwide.

The Ursuline girls - Sadhbh Ní Dhonnabháin, Alanah Breathnach, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Maresa Ronan - proved their points on the motion, Tá an iomarca béime ar acadúlacht i meánscoileanna na hÉireann (Too much emphasis is placed on academic ability in Ireland’s secondary schools), in a closely fought debate with teams from Scoil Mhuire, Trim; De La Salle College, Dundalk, and Presentation College, Carlow.

The young Thurles orators can be proud in the knowledge that they have qualified for the All-Ireland final, due to take place in mid-March, from over 150 schools who entered the competition at the beginning of the schoolyear.

Teachers Beairtle Ó Dochartaigh and Áine de Barra, who have guided the team to victory in their various heats since November last, are justifiably proud of their students’ marvellous achievement.

Jamie Ó Tuama, Gael Linn, thanked the teachers for their help and dedication in preparing the teams