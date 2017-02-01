Thelma meets the McCarthy girls from Co Tipperary

Wedding dress maker to the travelling community, Thelma Madine, is back on TV3 tonight (Wednesday 1st Feb) at 8pm, for episode 4 of Thelma’s Big Irish Communions.

Thelma opens her order book to show us some of the biggest, shiniest and sparkliest communion dresses ever made in this new six-part series.

In episode 4, we meet the McCarthy girls from County Tipperary. Traveller mum Charlene McCarthy knows exactly want she wants for her 7 year old daughter Jasmine’s Holy Communion dress – a top to toe old-fashioned lace dress based on the wedding gown of Dutchess Kate Middleton.

Travelling all the way from Thurles, all of Charlene’s children have had their Communion outfits designed and made by Thelma.

The year before her daughter Anne had a Cinderella inspired gown and her son had a white suit like Eddie Murphy’s costume from the 1988 film ‘Coming to America’.

We also meet Lexi-Jo Barnes, who is the youngest of five sisters and is finally getting her “moment to shine” on her First Holy Communion Day.

A confident young lady who knows exactly what she wants, Lexi-Jo wants a bigger dress than her sisters before her - and as a determined child, there is no doubt she will get exactly that.

With a history of making Holy Communion dresses for all of her sisters, Lexi-Jo is the last in the line to come see Thelma for the perfect white gown, and the most demanding!

The all new ‘Thelma’s Big Irish Communions’ airs tonight at 8pm on TV3.