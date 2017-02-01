Farm group hosts meeting on Shannon pipe plan in Ballycommon

Tipperary ICSA will host an important public meeting on The Preferred Scheme for a New Water Supply for the Eastern and Midland Region on Thursday, February 2.

The meeting will take place in The Thatch, Ballycommon, Nenagh, County Tipperary, and will commence at 8pm.

All those affected by the proposed water pipeline are invited to attend.

The meeting will take the form of an open discussion under the title Pipe Dream or Nightmare?

ICSA Tipperary chairman Tom Egan said: “There is a lack of clarity on a whole range of issues concerning the proposed pipeline and local landowners still have many reservations about the project. All local TDs have been invited to attend on the night so landowners will have an opportunity to raise their concerns and to seek answers to the questions they may have. I look forward to an informative evening and a lively debate on the issue.”