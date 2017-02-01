Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 1 February, 2017



The late Patrick Maher

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Maher, Springfield, Fermoy, Cork, and Lios Mhuire, Clogheen, Tipperary, after a brief illness, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. (Ex Irish Army). Loving and much loved husband of Marie (nee Quinn), dear father of Pat, Brendan, Linda, Shane and Steven. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sons and their partners, Kian and all his grandchildren, special friends Darragh and Brónagh, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Lower Patrick Street, Fermoy on Wednesday 6.00.pm. to 8.00.pm. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Fermoy Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2.00.pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Dominic’s Cemetery, Glanworth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to Marymount Hospice Cork.

The late Maureen O'Connell

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Connell (née Byrne), Southill, Nenagh, and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare, (peacefully), at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and infant sons John and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne, Mary, Dolores (Dee), Noirín, Gerri and Brigella, sons Tim and Tom, sister Anne (Healy), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to Kilruane Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, please.



The late Josephinie Robinson

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Robinson (née Dervan), Dominic Street and formerly of Duniry Loughrea, Portumna, Galway, and Borrisokane, Tipperary.

Peacefully at her daughter Mary's residence. Beloved wife of the late Alfie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son in law P.J, grandchildren Ciara, Daniel, Mairead and Pauric, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, devoted carers Margaret and Catherine, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at P.J and Mary's home at Liskinlawn, Borrisokane on Wednesday evening from 5pm. Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Portumna on Thursday morning for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.