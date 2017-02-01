High speed chase through Holycross village terrifies children

Terrified children and anxious parents looked on in horror in Holycross village yesterday afternoon as two Garda patrol cars pursued a speeding vehicle which skidded around a sharp bend en-route to the Ballycahill road out of the village.

The incident occurred as children were crossing the road to their parents cars at the end of the school day with one terrified eye witness telling The Tipperary Star that it was "only for the grace of God that a child was not mowed down."

The River Suir Bridge which the motorist crossed at high speed pursued by Gardai.

The vehicle crossed the River Suir Bridge at high speed with two Garda cars in pursuit and increased speed substantially as it passed Holycross Abbey, St Michael Community Centre, St Michael's National School and the Sue Ryder homes. It then had great difficulty in negotiating the sharp bend and didn't break speed as it crossed the main Thurles-Clonoulty road en-route to the Ballycahill road, past Holycross Ballycahill GAA field. onto Cormackstown and then took a sharp left onto Seskin - roads which are very narrow and blind in places and which are regularly used by walkers and joggers.

"The kids were all talking about what they had seen afterwards. It only lasted a few seconds but there was real danger and parents were very frightened. A child could easily have stepped out in front of the cars and they wouldn't have had a chance," an eye witness said. It is understood that the motorist was apprehended afterwards close to Killinan.