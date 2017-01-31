186 patients wait on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipp

There was a total of 186 people waiting on trolleys this Tuesday in hospitals that serve Tipperary and surrounding counties.

The highest number was in University Hospital Limerick where 45 patients were on trolleys.

There were 29 waiting on trolleys in South Tipperary general Hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 were on trolleys in Tullamore General Hospital; 25 in St Luke's, Kilkenny; 24 in University Hospital Waterford; 20 in Portiuncla, Ballinasloe, and 11 in Portlaoise.

In total, 536 patients were on trolleys nationwide.