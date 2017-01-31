Tipperary Education and Training Board honours students

A total of 348 people from around Tipperary have been rewarded by Tipperary Education and Training Board for their success and commitment in going back to education.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Nenagh by ETB chairman Cllr John Hogan, along with Liam Ahearn, chair of the Further Education Forum, Tipperary ETB; Antoinette Coffey, adult education officer and Eileen Condon, director of Further Education and Training.

The students all came from further education courses under Community Education, Basic Education, the Back to Education Initiative and the Skills for Work programmes.

This awards ceremony is held to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of part-time students within the service.

Cllr Hogan, who was guest speaker, congratulated and acknowledged the hard work of all the learners on their achievement.

He also complimented the Tipperary Education and Training Board on its reputation for excellence.

Ms Condon updated the audience about Tipperary ETB services and its position within Education and Training nationally, while Ms Coffey spoke on behalf of the Further Education Service.