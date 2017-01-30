Over 100 properties in Templemore town to benefit from €10.2 million investment

"This is the news that Templemore has been waiting for and at long last we are ready to start work," said Deputy Michael Lowry this afternoon at the launch of the Templemore Flood Relief scheme in The Templemore Arms Hotel.

After a number of false dawns, the diggers are finally set to roll into Templemore town to carry out €10.2 million of work on the Flood Relief Scheme which will benefit a total of 27 businesses and 77 homes in the catchment area.

The project will commence in June, but the machinery will be in place prior to this with an expected recruitment of ten staff, the hire of local machinery and the sourcing of as many materials as possible from the locality, all part of the project which was outlined by Office of Public Works Minister Sean Canney.

Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed that a tender has been accepted and funding sanctioned for the scheme and he described it as "a very significant and welcome project which will eliminate future flooding and give an economic boost to the local economy during it’s construction phase."

The overall cost of the project including design fees, construction, property compensation, and environmental mitigation measures is €10.2 million. The Scheme was formally submitted for Confirmation to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in August 2016.

And, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe has now formally confirmed the Scheme, Minister Sean Canney vising the town and stating that works will commence early in June with an estimated 2 year completion period. A property on Church Avenue, Templemore has been purchased for use as site office and project management.

Deputy Lowry said, "The flooding incidents over many years in Templemore led to financial loss, personal hardship and inconvenience. The people who endured that trauma live in fear and trepidation of a reoccurrence. Since this Government was formed I have been in regular contact with the relevant authorities insisting that this project be given priority. After many years of slow progress and sporadic movement with a number of false dawns I am delighted that we now have clarity and certainty."

Two previous announcement of progress with the scheme were referred to at the launch by Cllr John Hogan who was informed that the initial project submitted for approval has changed substantially and for the better by that which has been sanctioned for the go ahead.

