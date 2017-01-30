Second Knock Tractor run

The second annual Knock Tractor Run was successfully held on November 27th last raising funds amounting to €6,000 in aid of Laura Lynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, Bothar & The Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit.

Pictured below are members of The Knock Tractor Run team at the recent presentation of a cheque for €2,000 to the management, staff & patients of The Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in recognition of the continued dedicated care & support provided by the unit to the local community.

The Knock Tractor Run Team would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to everyone who participated, volunteered or helped out in any way with the event for their continued generous support.