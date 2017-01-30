Tipperary deaths - Monday 30 January, 2017

The late Joan Meaney

The death has occurred of Joan Meaney (née Kennedy), Clonmel, and late of Aghada, Midleton, Co. Cork, on 29th January 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Laurence and her sisters Maureen and Jennie. Sadly missed by her daughters Ann and Gráinne, her niece Ria, nephews Gerard and Neil, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Margaret Moran

The death has occurred of Margaret Moran (née Corbett), Burncourt, Cahir, on 29th January 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Clonmel.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving sister of the late Sr. Maire Corbett O.P.

Sadly missed by her loving son Bart, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandaughters Anna and Hazel her sister Marie Moran, nephews Denis and Thomas, brother-in-law Maurice Moran, sister-in-law Dolores Phelan, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the church of the Assumption Burncourt followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Parry Power

The death has occurred of Parry (Patrick) Power, Monard Village, Monard, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Eileen Leamy

The death has occurred of Eileen Leamy (née O'Connor), Ballygowan, Capparoe, Nenagh, and Bruree, Limerick

Peacefully on January 28, 2017. Predeceased by her beloved husband Francis. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Eileen, sons John, Padraig and Maurice, brother Jim, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballygowan, Capparoe this Tuesday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.