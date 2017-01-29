Don't miss our Tipperary Club Champions 2017 calendar

To celebrate our local sporting hero’s, The Tipperary Star has produced a full colour 28 page calendar featuring the county’s 2016 club champions.

This special souvenir calendar includes the all-conquering Thurles Sarsfields who won their third consecutive county title, Intermediate hurling champions Newport and Clonmel Commercials who collected the U21 Football Champions and Junior Football Ladies titles.

Also included are teams from Moycarkey Borris, Brian Boru’s, Galtee Rovers Golden Kilfeacle, Burgess Duharra, Clonoulty Rossmore, Loughmore Castleiney, Templemore, Fethard and Kildangan.

Make sure to pick up a copy of this week’s Tipperary Star to get a free copy of this very special calendar out Wednesday February 1st, 2017 #theseason #premiercounty