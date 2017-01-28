Wins for Scoil Ailbhe and Holycross NS in Primary Schools Credit Union Quiz

Scoil Ailbhe CBS primary school in Thurles and St Michael's NS Holycross are the toast of mid Tipperary following their victories in the annual Credit Union quiz held at The Premier Hall on Friday evening.

Thirty seven teams participated in the quiz with a huge buzz and scores of well wishers in attendance to cheer on the teams. Quizmistress Breda Manton had all the questions, but it was the Scoil Ailbhe boys, looked after by Deputy Principal Ms.Deirdre Lanigan who had all the answers for the senior quiz, while the boys and girls of St Michael's National School, Holycross under the tutelage of teacher Ms. Siobhan Doran came out on top in the junior quiz after winning a tie breaker with Ballingarry National School.

All the participants were treated to a 'goody-bag' on the night while for those in attendance there were refreshments aplenty thanks to Thurles Credit Union.

This is one of the best school events of the calendar and everything was organised to perfection thanks to the management and staff of Thurles Credit Union. The winning teams were congratulated by all and now move on to the chapter finals. But, all who participated in what was generally regarded as a very testing quiz, were winners on the night and deserving of great praise for their efforts.

Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.