By kind permission of the Drama League of Ireland, 'Shakespeare in the Glen' theatre group presents playwright John B. Keane's 'Big Maggie' in the Tipperary Excel Simon Ryan Theatre on February 1st and 2nd, and the Lime Tree Theatre (Limerick) on February 9th. Shows start at 11am. Student tickets €10. Email shakespeareintheglen@yahoo.com or call 087 220 4955 for reservations and information. Tickets now on sale: student matinees at 11am, evening shows on February 3rd and 4th at 8pm. You can also call 062 80520 to reserve a place. The story of Big Maggie Polpin and her attempts to keep her family together after the death of her husband is an enduring theatre favourite. The dialogue crackles with hilarious, caustic putdowns as the indomitable Maggie deals with her feckless family and unwanted suitors. Everyone wants a part of Big Maggie and her property, but she has other ideas.