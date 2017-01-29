H.O.P.E Mental Health Week at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré

Monday 23rd to Friday 27th marks H.O.P.E week in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré.

The idea came about when some senior students approached the pastoral care team last October. Their proposal idea was to run a positive mental health awareness week in our school community.Hence H.O.P.E. (Heroes of Positive Engagement) was born. Each morning, a positive praise of hope will be read over the intercom in different languages used in the Coláiste. The aim is to face into the day on a positive note. Tesco will be sponsoring free fruit, our art students have made a symbolic "pillar of strength" to raise a sense of hope. We are delighted that ‘H.O.P.E’ week is being launched by Finbar Walsh from the Donal Walsh Foundation. Donal was a real voice of hope speaking with sincerity and realness about his illness, mental health issues, suicide and ways of supporting others in our communities around the country. Finbar has continued to make his voice of hope heard and will speak to all our students Monday. We are delighted to have Oonagh Hogan from Aware speak to our senior students on Tuesday and Wednesday. Aware have a ' Beat the Blues' campaign designed specifically for secondary schools.

As well as speakers during H.O.P.E week we are delighted to have some fun lunchtime and after school activities. A ‘Wish Gig’ hosted by former students will be in the gym lunch time Monday, followed by a ‘Clear Your Head Walk’ after school. Tuesday has an acoustic gig in the oratory after school, hosted by present students. There's also a free yoga session open to staff/ students. Senior students will also lead the juniors with a fun ‘Dreolín’ in the junior social area. Wednesday has the Aware talks continuing throughout the day. Free hot chocolate will be available during the 11 o clock break. Many thanks to Darren for this. After school on Wednesday a free mindfulness session led by Edel McCormack will take place. The focus of the session is to look at techniques on how to reduce stress and anxiety. Friday is a ‘Bright Colours Day’, a free non-uniform day where staff and students will wear their brightest colours. Friday also marks a physical fun day, led by the PE Dept. and volunteers. We aim to finish HOPE on a positive note. On Friday all classes will be visited by the local B.O.P group (Bubbles of Positivity). They are a local young person’s positive mental health group. Their first initiative was to bake cookies for the LC students when they finished their Christmas exams. They may have another trick up their sleeves!