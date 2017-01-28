'Darkness into Light' - town route

Suicide prevention and Self-Harm Crisis Centre 'Darkness Into Light' are planning an Annual Fundraiser walk/run starting in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town on Saturday, May 6th this year, from 4.15am - 6am. Below is the route that will be taken. Walkers are going to start off at Sean Treacy Park take a right & go straight up the hill to the traffic lights. Take the left & head towards Noels Butchers, veer left towards the Galbally road & just before Computer Solutions we will take the left out the Galbally road and will take the first left off the galbally road & will go down a small bit and take the first left again & will be coming in by Scalaheen & will take the left at the stop sign & follow the road to the roundabout & at the roundabout we will take the 2nd exit at the roundabout & head down to the Bansha road & once we go under the bridge & meet the Bansha road we will go left & will take the left on to link road & will follow the road past supervalu & at the end of the road we will take the left and straight up over the railway & will finish back at Sean Treacy Park.

Darkness Into Light will take place at more than 150 venues across Ireland and all over the world in the early hours of Saturday 6th May 2017. Last year 130,000 of you shared the light and we would like to thank you once again for your inspirational support and for your fantastic feats in raising funds for and awareness of the services that we offer at Pieta House to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide. Registration for DIL 2017 will be open in early March, so keep checking this website and also www.pieta.ie for updates.