Application to discharge jury to be decided tomorrow in Gleeson trial

Nenagh Circuit Court Judge Tom Teehan is to rule tomorrow morning on an application to discharge the jury in the trial of Tipperary hurling goalkeeper Darren Gleeson

The 35 year old double All Ireland winning goalkeeper denies all charges of stealing a total of €32,000 from a financial services client.

Mr Gleeson of Shesharoe, Portroe has pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing a total of €32,000 from Borrisokane man Timothy Heenan in 2013, and two alternate accounts of obtaining the same monies by deception. The trial got under way at Nenagh circuit court this morning and is expected to run for a number of days.

Darren Gleeson was Tipperary’s goalkeeper when they won the All-Ireland senior hurling final against Kilkenny last September, and was a substitute when his clubmate Liam Sheedy led Tipp to win the title back in 2010, thereby preventing The Cats Drive for Five titles in a row.

At end of the evidence this afternoon defence counsel Johnny Walsh raised a legal issue which was discussed in the absence of the jury. Judge Teehan will give his ruling tomorrow morning (Friday) to the selected jury of eight women and four men on Mr Walsh’s application to discharge the jury in the case.