Children’s nationwide performing arts network Starcamp is to host summer camps in nine Tipperary locations next July and August.

Now in its 10th year and supported once again by banana importers Fyffes, the concept of the week-long camp is to build self-esteem in boys and girls aged 4-12 through song, dance, drama and games in a safe and non-competitive environment.

Dates and venues where the camps will be held are Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir (24-28th July), Strand Theatre, Carrick-on-Suir (8-12th August), Cashel Community School (17-21st July), Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, (31st July - 4thAugust), Nenagh Arts Centre (3-7th July), Abbey Hall, Roscrea (31st July - 4thAugust), Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore (17-21st July), Ursuline Convent Secondary School, Thurles (8-12th August) and St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town (10-14th July).

Interested parents can obtain further information on their website starcamp.ie