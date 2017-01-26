Health crisis
University Hospital Limerick has highest numbers on trolleys today
University Hospital Limerick has once again the highest number of people on trolleys, awaiting beds, in the country today.
43 people were on trolleys in the hospital today with University Hospital Galway the second highest, with 40 people awaiting beds.
The situation in South Tipperary General Hospital has improved on the figures of the last few weeks but 19 people were registered as on trolleys this morning.
