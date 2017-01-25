Tipperary deaths Wednesday 25 January, 2017

The late Liam Aherne

The death has occurred of Liam Aherne, late of Clonmel, Tipperary. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.



The late Bridget Burke

The death has occurred of Bridget Burke (née McCarthy), late of Ardobreen, Golden, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Herbertstown, Co Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Paddy; deeply regretted by her loving family; daughter Linda, sons Eamon & Oliver; sister Mary Martin (Limerick City), brother John (Caherconlish), sisters-in-law Angela & Mary Burke (Kilsheelan), brother-in-law Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town tomorrow, Wednesday, from 6pm removal at 7.30 pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Donal Carey

The death has occurred of Donal Carey, late of Moyne village, Moyne, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents, brother Murty and sister Tessie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, daughters Patricia, Bernadette and Caroline, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Noel and Paddy, sisters Kathleen and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening, 25th January 2017, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning, 26th January 2017, to St. Mary's Church, Moyne for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Michael Fallon

The death has occurred of Michael fallon, late of Grove Street, Roscrea and formerly of Yonkers,New York, America. Michael, son of the late Brendan, he will be sadly missed by his mother Peggy, partner Trish, sisters Anne & Una, children Morgan & Peter, nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home (Grove Street), Roscrea on Thursday evening from 2pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick Hogan

The death has occurred of Patrick Hogan late of Sean Allen Terrace, Tipperary Town. Sadly missed by his loving family, father David, mother Linda, brother Francis,grandmother Peig, uncles, granduncle, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Margaret O'Connell

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) O'Connell (nee Skehan), late of Cloghmartin, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Thady and sister of the late Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son Ted, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Declan, Jenny, Cliona and Chloe, brother Thomas, sisters Kathleen, Maura and Bridget, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Moycarkey Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.



The late Nicholas Ryan

The death has occurred of Nicholas Ryan, late of Maginstown Clerihan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses & Staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Nicholas (Life long member of I.C.M.S.A. and former member of Bord Bia). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughter Margaret (Mairead) Ryan –Anderson, sons Michael and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Fr. Mick Joe Ryan and James Ryan (Lauragh Co. Waterford), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John (Sean) Ryan

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Ryan, late of Carrigaline, Co. Cork and formerly of Coole, Newport, Co. Tipperary. (Late of An Garda Siochana, Cork). Brother of the late Maureen (Doyle). Sadly missed by his loving wife Shari, brothers Michael and Tim, sister Bridget (Coffey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives, colleagues and friends. Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, funeral afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary arriving at 2.30pm approx.

The late Angela Ryan

The death has occurred of Angela Ryan (Simon) late of Link Road, Tipperary Town and late of Ballykiveen, Cappawhite and London Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Breda (McCormack), Ita (Delargy) and Bernadett (Godkin), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass Saturday 28th of January at 10.30am in St Michael's Church, Tipperary, with interment of her ashes immediately after in Cappawhite Cemetery.