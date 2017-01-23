Brendan Cummins to present Roscrea Sports Awards

Tipperary’s Brendan Cummin’s will be Guest of Honour at the 19th Annual Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards which takes place in Racket Hall Hotel on Friday, February 3rd at 8pm.

Music by Noreside. Tickets are priced at €45 and are available by contacting Marie at (0505) 21566.

The individual award winners are as follows: Hall of Fame Award, Kathleen Downes Treacy. Kathleen's proudest achievements were representing Tipperary in three All Ireland Finals in 1953, 1958 and again in 1961 all against Dublin.

Contribution to Sport Award: Dinny Cahill. In a lifetime dedicated to hurling, Mr Cahill has won numerous titles including: All-Ireland Club (1): Munster Club (1); County senior hurling (4); County senior football (1); North senior hurling (7) North senior football (4); County U21 hurling (3); North U21 hurling (4); North U21 football (3); County minor hurling (1); North minor hurling (2); County U17 hurling (1); North U17 hurling (1); North U15 hurling (2).

Special Recognition Award: Clonakenny Intermediate Hurling & Football Team (50th Anniversary). “Clonakenny Champions of Fifty Years Ago” by John Costigan.

Manager of the Year Award goes to Michael Ryan. Michael has been the manager of the Tipperary senior team since November 2015. Born in Upperchurch, Michael first excelled at hurling in his youth.

Athletics Award: Templemore Athletic Club. Templemore Athletic Club had a very successful year in 2016. It was a fantastic year for the club who celebrated its 40th anniversary in August.

Badminton Award: Colaiste Phobal U19’s Boy’s Badminton Team. The team of Andrew Cullen, William Cummins, Evan Hassett, Jack Finnegan and Cian Cordial, brought All-Ireland glory to the school this year.

Camogie Award: Aisling Burke. Aisling started playing with Camross Camogie Club from under 14, and has won won several underage county titles, 4 senior county titles, one Junior All Ireland 2015, WIT Fresher’s all Ireland 2011, one minor all Ireland 2009, played with Laois from under 14, one intermediate soaring star 2016 and Schools senior camogie player of the year 2011.

Gaelic Football Award: Philip Austin. Football- Division 4 League (NFL) – Tipperary 2015, Division 3 League (NFL) – Tipperary 2009, Debut – 2006 v Kerry. 2016 – Munster Final runner up v Kerry. County Junior Football Champions (2013) – Borrisokane.

Golf Award: Bobby King. Bobby is a PGA Professional since the age of 20, his first golf professional to come out of Roscrea Golf Club, World Record Holder of 234 holes of golf with a 7 iron in 12 hours, €10,500 raised for the Down Syndrome Centre, Birr Mental Health Association and Roscrea Stands Up.

Hurling Award: Seamus Callanan. Séamus currently plays as a full-forward for the Tipperary senior team, and made his first appearance for the team during the 2008 National League and immediately became a regular member of the starting fifteen.

Paralympic Sports: Sinead Keon. Now on the National Development Squad for Paralympic Table Tennis and the Emerging Talent Panel for Field Athletics with IWA Sport, Sinead previously won the NGB Grand Prix Best Newcomer Award and Athlete of the Year in Field Athletics.

Rugby Award: Shane Delahunt. Shane was educated in Kilkenny College from 2006-2012 and was Captain of Kilkenny College JCT 09 SCT 2012 SCT league win 2012, Leinster schools cup semi-finalist, awarded rugby scholarship to UCD 2012, Leinster schools/under 19 captain/20s Ireland schools/ 19s/20s, First cap for Connacht 2014 against Glasgow Warriors and Guinness pro 12 winners 2016.

Club of the Year : Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton GAA Club. This club was formed in 2011 and caters for hurling teams from under 6 to senior level in all grades. The club had to play Rathdowney/ Errill twice to gain their first Laois Senior Hurling title. This was regarded as one of the best county finals in the country, and hailed as the best Laois Senior Hurling County Final for years.

Youth Award: Diarmuid Ryan. Among many accolades, Diarmaid has won Football Championship winners in 2006, '08, '09 and '10, the Co. U12 C Football Championship winners in 2010, Mid U14 Hurling Championship winners in 2009 & 2012, and represented the Mid Division from U14 to U16, winning the Peader Cummins Cup in 2012 and the Tipperary Supporters Club All Ireland U16 Shield in 2014.

Captained Our Lady’s to win Corn Ui Cathain in 2011, and a winner of two Croke Cup finals in 2012 and 2013, winner of Fitzgerald Cup final in 2014