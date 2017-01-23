Gardai attend accident at Beakstown, Holycross

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic accident at Reilly's Bend, Beakstown, Holycross this morning - a notorious accident blackspot on the Holycross-Thurles road.

Thankfully, the occupants of the blue Toyota Yaris or the VW Jetta were not seriously injured in the accident which resulted in the Yaris being on its side in the high-grassed hard shoulder which contains a deep trench. The area of land had been cleared some years ago to allow for a view around the bend, but a number of accidents have still occurred at the location.

For many years local representatives have been calling to have the road re-aligned - there is a sharp bend and a hill combining to make it one of the most treacherous spots in the Municipal District. Cllr David Doran told The Tipperary Star this morning, "Something has to be done about this dangerous spot. It has been going on for years now and we are fortunate that people have not lost their lives. I am calling for more attention to be given to this blackspot."