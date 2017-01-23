Tipperary deaths - Monday 23 January, 2017

The late Margaret Andrews

The death has occurred of Margaret Andrews (née Ryan) Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town and formerly of Brackile, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Herbie, daughter Sheila, granchildren Richard, William and Cory, brother Joe, sons-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Kim, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and Funeral afterwards to Old Pallas Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Heart Foundation.

The late Monica Duggan

The death has occured of Monica Duggan (Nee O'Brien) formerly of Townspark, Cahir. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John, daughter Noreen, brother John (Murphy) sister, Phil (Shine) daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm arriving at St. Mary's Church Cahir at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy Gleeson

The death has occurred of Paddy Gleeson late of Park View West, Templemore . Prayers for family and friends in Grey's Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening at 8pm.

The late Sean Healy

The death has occurred of Sean Healy formerly of Mill Road, Ballynonty, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Miriam, sons Seamus, Derek, Paul, John and Damien, brothers Fred and Michael, sister Miriam, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for funeral mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The late Jack Kennedy

The death has occurred of Jack (John) Kennedy formerly of Dinger's Hill, Ballywilliam, Ballycommon, Nenagh. Jack, in his 99th year, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by his wife Mary Jane and great-grandson Oisin. Sadly missed by his loving son Paddy, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Frances, Paul, John and Carl. his 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Tuesday at his son Paddy's home (Ballycommon, Nenagh) from 3pm until 7pm followed by Removal to Carrig Church arriving at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in Monsea Cemetery.

The late Kate O'Brien

The death has occurred of Kate O'Brien of Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary Town. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to , Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary.

The late Teresa O'Leary

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Leary (Nee Madden), formerly of Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tippperary. Beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Joan and John. Predeceased by her son in law John Larkin. Sadly missed by her loving sons Francis, Matthew, Gerard and Paul, daughter Noreen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Josephine Flannery, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Monday, 23rd January, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 24th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Janet Ryan

The death has occurred of Janet Ryan (Nee Drennan) of Whitecastle Lawns, Athy, Kildare/ Emly, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends. Reposing at her son Richard Daly's residence, Paudeenourstown, Athy today, Sunday, from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.