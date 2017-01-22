Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré school news

Transition Year students students took part in a Christmas market on Tuesday the 20th of December as part of their student enterprise competition.

Representatives from the Tipperary enterprise board Eleanor Forrest and Sue Ann O'Donnell were in the school to judge students on their projects, and to pick teams to represent the school in the county based competition in L.I.T. Thurles on Friday February 3rd.

The lucky teams chosen, to represent the school were 'Palletable Designs’. Eimhin Ward and Tadgh Nash are the member of the team, they make fabulous outdoor play kitchens for children. The second team was 'Mini Pocca' who make beautiful recyclable storage units from old jeans. Isabelle Coonan. Marion Dohney Brennan, Simona Staponkute, and Leanne Kavanagh are the members of the team.

The Transition Year students also held a school raffle and our second year students organised a bake sale, over two hundred euro was raised for the Roscrea branch of Saint Vincent De Paul.

Well done to all the students and teachers involved and best of luck in the county final in L.I.T..

B.T. Young Scientist

Julie Brennan, 3rd Year student from Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré, carried out an investigation on how water types affect tap roots in carrots. Title: Can I determine which water types brings about the largest tap root in carrots using De Baugorad's Scientific Method?

Summary: Carrots were grown for a 12 week period using a range of water types such as, Tipperary bottled water, Tipprary tap water, Tipperary carbonated water, deionised water and rain water. After this twelve week period carrots analysed and De Baugorad's method was applied to determine the carrot with the greatest tap root yield!

Peter Maher and Alan Mullally, Transition Year students from Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré looked at how an electric toothbrush can charge a mobile phone.

Title: The Magic Toothbrush- Using an electric toothbrush to charge a mobile phone.

Summary: Their project involved charging a phone with an electric toothbrush using a DC/DC converter. It takes 2.5 volts to charge an electric toothbrush and 5 volts to charge a phone so the DC/DC converter steps up the voltage from 2.5 to 5 therefore allowing them to charge the phone.

Carol Services

On December 21st and 22nd, the annual Christmas Carol Services took place in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré. The Senior Carol Service took place on Wednesday afternoon for Transition Year, 5th and 6th year students. Father Lorcan captured the true meaning of Christmas in a very evocative service which ended with a ‘spine tingling’ performance by Ciara Ward of the Picture This song ‘This Christmas’. The Junior Carol Service took place on Thursday. This is a very special day in the academic year of Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré as we welcome back retired colleagues to our school. This years’ service was extra special as Archbishop Fintan Monahan joined us for our service. Again, Fr Lorcan’s stories, the artwork from the Art Dept. and the music from our wonderful choir and musicians resulted in a very reflective and meaningful service. After the service our 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students enjoyed quizzes, games of bingo and a céilí.