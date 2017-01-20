Top Festivals in Tipperary

Here in the Premier County, we love our Festivals - whether it’s a love of music, food, the arts, or sport, Tipperary excels at putting on a great show. Here’s a selection of some of Tipperary’s top festivals. If you think we’re leaving a big one out, email suggestions to news@tipperarystar.ieor tweet us @tippstar

1.Thurles Sports Fest: This 9-day sports festival incorporating tournaments, open days, talks, exhibitions, family fun, music, re-enactments, demonstrations, workshops and much more, takes place from June 30th, to July 8th.

2.Taste of Roscrea: sample the delicious fare in the grounds of Roscrea Castle and Damer House from December 2nd - 4th, as local artisan food producers and crafts people set out their stalls

3.Cutloose Festival, Holycross: a galaxy of stars took to the stage on 24th July last year when some of Ireland’s biggest Country and Irish acts presented an incredible day of entertainment at Holycross GAA pitch.

4.Thurles Harvest & Country Festival: there’s something for all the family on September 11th in Thurles Greyhound Stadium each year, with live Music, dog show, sheep racing, Army Parachute Display Show, Army military and vehicle display, Food & Craft Stalls, and much more

5.Cashel Arts Festival: the City of the Kings plays host to music, workshops, visual arts, theatre, talks, family events, and dance during an action-packed 4-day festival (Sept. 15th - 18th), with strong links to the community and an emphasis on participation in the arts.

6.Terryglass Arts Festival: a 5-day fest from 17th August - Sunday 21st, the picturesque village on the shores of Lough Derg offers a variety of arts events, performances, visual arts experiences and always the opportunity to let your creative side run free.

7.Cahir ‘Gravity’ Festival: Gravity" In conjunction with the Cannonball Run Cahir Weekend , Sept 12th - 13th serves up music, food, and the annual Soapbox race through the town, drawing huge crowds.

8.‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary Festival’: (15th & 16th of July) showcases what Ireland was like at the beginning of the last century and how the country has progressed through the years, culminating in a churn racing competition for all local clubs.

9.Féile Fidelma Festival: an international gathering of fans of Peter Tremayne's Sr Fidelma mysteries and those interested in 7th Century Ireland, the Féile will take place from Friday September 8th until Sunday September 10th 2017 in Cashel.

10.Dualla Show: on 28th August and takes place just 5km from Cashel, this huge event attracts thousands of people with its mixture of agricultural events, diesel-fueled delights and special emphasis on an affordable family day out - all set against the beautiful backdrop of the historic 18th century Ballyowen House.

11.Upperchurch Walking Festival: runs annually in November and attracts huge crowds to our hills and valleys. The walking festival offers guided walks led by locals, for all levels of ability. All topped off by a legendary feed in the village hall.

12.Glen of Aherlow Walking Festival: annual two-day event with walks through the Galtee Mountains and Slievenamuck Hills led by experienced guides from the Galtee Walking Club. (27th - 29th January).

13.Carrick Music Theatre Festival: Carrick-on-Suir’s premier 3-day Festival affords musical societies an opportunity to perform in front of new audiences. It also gives the best of Ireland’s amateur theatre groups the opportunity to compete in a prestigious competition with exceptional prizes (Nov. 4th-6th).