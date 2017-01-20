North Tipperary to benefit from €600,000 investment

Residents of Beggars Seat, The Ragg and Birdhill in Co Tipperary will benefit from a more reliable and secure water supply as a result of an investment of €600,000 by Irish Water to replace ageing watermains supplying these areas.

The project will involve the installation of approximately 4 km of new watermains. The work is programmed to be completed by the middle of 2017.

Commenting on this latest project, David Sharry, Southern Programmes Specialist with Irish Water, said: “The replacement of ageing water mains is a priority for Irish Water. In Co Tipperary, it is estimated that 51% of treated water is lost as a result of leakage due to older or damaged pipes. This project aims to address this issue in these three communities, providing customers with a more reliable and secure water supply.”

Ageing and fragile water mains are a common problem across the country resulting from decades of under-investment in water infrastructure.

Irish Water is committed to addressing this and the replacement of these ageing water mains is part of Irish Water’s ongoing investment in Ireland’s water infrastructure. The new water mains will result in significant improvements in network performance and level of service to customers in terms of security of supply.

Watermains rehabilitation is one aspect of Irish Water’s plan to reduce leakage. Lost water is estimated at 47% nationally and 51% in Co Tipperary. Leakage is also being targeted through Irish Water’s First Fix Free Scheme which supports customers in reducing leaks on their property. More information about the First Fix Leak Repair Scheme for Domestic Water Customers is available at water.ie/water-supply/first-fix/