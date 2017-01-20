Pres Thurles girls impress President Higgins

Presentation Thurles students Niamh Ryan and Laura Daly may not have collected any silerware at the Young Scientist exhibition but that didn't stop the duo from the catching the eye of President Michael D. Higgins with their project to combat flooding.

The Transition Year students were one of only five projects to be selected to meet with Mr Higgins during the three day event at the RDS where they had the opportunity to present their findings and answer questions from the President.

The girls project ‘Less flooding, less drought – let’s get back to grass roots’ examined combining two different species of grass together to develop a crop with deep roots that would help alleviate flooding and drought. For the project the girls worked with a team of researchers from Aberystwyth University in Wales and local company Germinal Seeds to develop their research and findings.

“President Higgins was very interested in the project and asked a lot of questions. He was very nice so we didn't feel too nervous. Our project is on a topical issue at the moment and myself and Laura are both interested in the environment,” Niamh told the Tipperary Star.

And in addition to presenting their research to President Higgins, Niamh says they were also given radio airtime after they were chosen to speak to RTE about their project - an experience the girls took in their stride.

“It was a great experience all round and we'll hopefully enter again next year,” she added.

Elsewhere Presentation Thurles students Isabel Finlay and Laoise Nugent were also amongst those who showcased at the RDS in the Biological and Ecological Category. Their project investigated whether overwintering carrots in the ground has an affect on polyethylene and Facarinol levels while in the Technology category, Niamh Murphy, Isla Sexton and Laura Courtney developed an app to enable pharmacists to access anaphylactic patients’ medical history so they can administer epi-pens in emergency situations.