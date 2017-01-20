Win tickets to the Holiday World Show at the RDS

The annual travel and holiday show ‘Holiday World’ will make a triumphant return to the RDS this January running from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th.

Over three days, the Holiday World Show will transform the RDS into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multi-cultural activity; from the Americas to Asia, Africa to Europe and not forgetting Ireland, visitors can literally experience the locations on offer in a way that is not possible online! Whether you're seeking that once in a lifetime trip, planning a well deserved family holiday or making plans for a romantic getaway, the Holiday World Show is the must-attend event of the year!

With over 50 countries represented, almost 1,000 travel and tourism professionals will be ready to give advice and detailed, expert information on how to make the most of a holiday and how to get the best value. Admission to the Holiday World show also covers the Caravan and Motorhome Show and the Eoghan Corry Travel Summit in association with Dublin Airport, where leading industry experts will give talks and answer visitors’ questions on topics such as The Americas, Cruises, Ski and Snow Holidays, Solo Holidays and Exotic Destinations. For more information on the road show visit www.holidayworldshow.com

Holiday World Show Ticket Giveaway

And to celebrate the return of the Holiday World Show to Dublin, Ireland’s premier holiday exhibition, the Tipperary Star is delighted to announce we have ten family passes for the three day extravaganza to give away! (Each ticket offers free admission to two adults and up to four children)

For your chance to win simply answer the following question:

How many different countries will be exhibiting at the Holiday World Show 2017?

More than 5

More than 15

More than 50

Email your answer along with a contact number to niamh.dillon@tipperarystar.ie by Sunday 22nd January. Alternatively post your answer along with your name and contact details to Holiday World Competition, Tipperary Star, Friar Street Thurles