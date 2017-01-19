Tipp patients to benefit from €5,000 donation

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) has received a €5,000 donation from MSD Ireland. They money was raised for the Le Cairde Day Care Centre, based in Clonmel. The Day Care Centre will use this valuable contribution to provide essential care to an average of fifty clients. With over 1,050 people living with dementia in South Tipperary alone, this ASI Day Care Centre supplies an increasingly crucial service, allowing victims to avail of vital supports through therapeutic and stimulating activities. The experience is tailored toward each client, providing unique assistance for every individual case. An average of 50 clients visit the centre each week. The service includes a hot lunch and transport to and from the centre in Clonmel. Each day, the Alzheimer’s Society bus collects people from Clonmel Town and during the week it also covers Fethard, Cashel, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town and New Inn. To further support the charity, MSD employees also recently volunteered their time to sell tickets for the Alzheimer's car raffle at the Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel.