Celebration Portraits

The Wymbs Family from Roscrea were one of the 12 Celebration Portrait winners with Redmonds of Roscrea the Photographers.

Participants were asked why they would like to own a Redmond portrait and the entries were then judged by an independent panel headed by Aisling O'Loughlin of Xpose fame and lately editor of Exquisite.ie.

Michelle wrote how her family would love a family portrait by Redmonds. Christmas was the first time the family would be together in 10 years ….. the perfect time!

Laura and her daughter Freya were home from the US, while Paula and her children Tiarnan and Naoise - home from Australia - joined Michelle and her son Fionn and Caroline and her son Noah and of course Nanny and Grandad.

Grandparents Peter and Esther, whose wedding Brian photographed back in 1977 were delighted to have their four daughters and five grandchildren (and of course Laura's bump) all together for a professional family portrait

Michelle herself was photographed at the studio as a child and now she is bringing her son Fionn for his portraits….a real family tradition in the making.