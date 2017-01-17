Transition Year (TY) students in Cashel Community school who run the school bank 'The Think Big Bank' in conjunction with AIB, Cashel, held a very successful coffee morning in AIB on Tuesday 20th December.

Under the guidance of AIB student officer Aisling Ely students organised this coffee morning to help raise awareness and funding for the organisation 'Living Links' which supports those bereaved by suicide. Many thanks to all who came along, over €1,000 was raised for the organisation.