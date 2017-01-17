First Data launches careers website for Nenagh jobs

First Data, the global financial technology company, has launched a website for anybody in seeking a job with the company when it opens in Stereame.

The news has been welcomed by former Minister for the Environment Alan kelly, who was responsible for the company comin gto Nenagh.

First Data will employ 300 people at its new European research and development centre on Limerick Road.

Deputy Kelly said that he had spoken to First Data executives over the last week and they have now created a page for prospective candidates to put forward their interest in any of the positions that will become available.

"This is an incredible company and an unbelievable opportunity for the town of Nenagh and Tipperary to have them setting up base here. Not alone will they bring great employment but also they will bring greater economic prosperity to the town and local area. First Data have also put Nenagh and Tipperary on the map and are a great example of the calibre of company we can bring to the county,” he said.

He thanked all at First Data for working so closely with him for the last two years to make this happen.

“It took a huge amount of work and effort and I'm thrilled to see it come to fruition. Thanks also to Joe MacGrath, Marcus O'Connor, Brian Beck and all the team in Tipperary County Council and to the IDA for all their help and support,” said the Labour TD.

He encouraged everyone who had an interest in these positions to make it known to the company in the coming weeks and wished the best to everyone who applies.

The jobs web page can be accessed by logging on to www.firstdata.com/en_ie/

about-first-data/careers or people can email the company directly at recruitmentnenagh@firstdata.com and express their interest or get more information.

First Data is to open a recruitment office in the town centre in the coming weeks.