Thurles Town is choked by traffic

Thurles is being choked by traffic due to the lack of an inner-relief road, according to Cllr John Hogan. He told Tipperary County Council that a preliminary design for a relief road had already been agreed and they were now just waiting for funding."We are at a stalemate in Thurles," he said.

Cllr Hogan proposed that the council write to Minister for Transport Shane Ross seeking funding, pointing out that Thurles was the biggest town in the county without an inner relief road. He was supported by Cllr Seamus Hanafin, who said that Thurles had long been looking for a bypass and a route had already been agreed.

"We need to meet the Minister," said Cllr David Doran. "This is stymieing progress in Thurles. It is like a car park."

Cllr Doran proposed banning car parking along Parnell Street, saying: "We are spending a couple of million euro on Liberty Square and people still won't be able to get into town."

The suggestion to ban Parnell Street parking was backed by Cllr Jim Ryan, who said it would be a major move towards improving traffic flow.

He further called for a one-way system in the town and said the council should push for a traffic management plan when it next meets TII.