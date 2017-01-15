Another great evening in store on Thursday 19th January when one of Roscrea’s Premier events will be staged.

Sponsored by Bernies SuperValu with associate sponsorship from Roscrea Credit Union, Michael Fogarty of Rocktop Consulting and Roscrea Heritage Society, the 30th Roscrea People of the Year Awards 2016 will be presented on Thursday, January 19th 2016, in Racket Hall Hotel, commencing at 7.30.

The 2016 Award Winners are:

*Anthony Bourke, Derrymore, for his total dedication to the care of others in the face of adversity.

*Margaret Moloney, long-time director of Roscrea Folk Group, itself celebrating forty years of service.

*Ashbury Residents’ Association for their innovative neighbourliness. The award will be presented to their champion and tireless community worker, Mary McNamara, whose first book was published this year.

*U13 Mixed All-Ireland champion relay team of Cally Dooley, Oisin Moloney, Nicole Brooks, Kyle Dooley and Hannah O’Brien.

*U19 All-Ireland champion badminton team from Coláiste Phobal: Cian Cordial, William Cummins, Andrew Cullen, Evan Hassett, Jack Finnegan

*National Award to Jason O’Brien, Whitepark, Roscrea for his award-winning journalism on international topics.

Citations

*Sean Hogan, Cnoc Mhuire, for a lifetime of community commitment and service.

*Paul Spencer, RMS, for winning the AIMS national award for best actor.

*Comhaltas Ceoltóirí All-Ireland Champions:

*Williams Holmes, mouth organ champion, 12-15

*Four-hand Ladies Céili Dancers 15-18: Rebekah Collins, Nicole Cooper, Rachel O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Harding.

*Eight-hand ladies céili dancers, 15-18: Elizabeth Harding, Aoife Gilligan, Rebekah Collins, Aoife KInahan, Nicole Cooper, Danielle Bowe, Maggie Mulrooney, Rachel O’Sullivan.

*Éabha Nic Dhomhnaill: céad áit ins na foinn malle (slow airs) faoi 12

The evening kicks off with a short concert of music, song and dance from CCÉ Ros Cré. This will be followed by George Cunningham’s illustrated quiz of fifty images of Roscrea and District to test your knowledge of the area…great fun.

Book Presentations follow. This is a significant year for Roscrea People as by April 2017 over 60,000 books will have been presented since 1987. Presentations will be made to St Cronan’s Centre Grange (the recipient every year since 1987 of annual donations, first of computer equipment and then of books), local estates and a special presentation from the Butler family to the Dr Aisling Butler Memorial Library at SH Primary. Both the SH and Coláiste Phobal will be the recipients later in the year of donations to honour RP’s thirty year of book donations. It promises to be a night to remember, worthy of thirty years of endeavour.

The formal awards and citations then follow, finishing with some finger food. Admission is by voluntary donation towards Roscrea People book projects.