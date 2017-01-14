Ursuline girls set for BT Young Scientist Expo

Best of luck to the Ursuline students who qualified to exhibit their projects in the BT Young Scientist on Wednesday 11 January to Saturday 14 January 2017 in the RDS Dublin.

This year a record number of entries from Tipperary schools qualified for a place at the 2017 BT Young Scientist competition. A total of 23 projects submitted by 15 schools have been selected to showcase their research at the RDS this week.